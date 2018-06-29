Everything You Need to Know About Making Cold Brew at Home

It happens every year, around the time flowers bloom, shorts emerge from closets covered in wrinkles carrying forgotten dollar bills -- and you start sweating through your bed sheets at night, and your underwear during the morning commute.
It's the cold brew equinox, when almost every coffee drinker trades their hurried sips of piping hot joe for strawfuls of smooth cold brew. But on average, the cost of cold brew at your local coffee shop runs more than a dollar extra than the hot stuff.
This is when you take matters into your own, under-caffeinated hands, decide to go Bob Villa barista-style, and begin to brew batches of cold brew at home. We're going to run through either fancy pants home brewing systems, or, how to make your cold brew from scratch like Grandpa used to do (if he brewed cold brew... which he almost certainly did not).
We've also included a quick cold brew primer, so you don't sound like an idiot when you're talking about your fancy new batches of cooled down coffee. Look: We just had a lot of extra energy today. (Probably because we've been drinking so much cold brew).
What is "cold brew," really?
To put it as bluntly as a disgruntled barista begrudgingly building a Unicorn Latté: cold brew coffee is coffee that is brewed cold -- or at the very least, at room temperature -- for about 12-24 hours, cut with water or milk (generally about a 50-50 ratio), and served cold, ideally on ice.
Wait, how is cold brew different from iced coffee?
In a way, cold brew coffee is iced coffee, in the sense that it's coffee served cold. But, it's not really a subset of iced coffee, really. Think of it more as iced coffee's slightly more refined, more educated, worldly cousin that shows up at Thanksgiving dinner to make you feel bad about your own life.
It's iced coffee that was always meant to be iced coffee. That's the difference.
Traditionally, iced coffee is simply coffee that is cold, served over ice. Cold brew is coffee that has been specifically engineered to be served cold. The colder water gives it a silkier, less-acidic, less "watered-down" flavor than most "iced" coffees. Cold water doesn't extract and break down the coffee beans' natural components as well as hot water. So, the result is often less bitter. Cold brew should be smoother and calmer in flavor profile, even though it looks pretty much the same as traditional iced coffee.
The brewing process takes about twice the amount of beans as brewing traditional coffee (because it's a concentrate, designed to be "cut").
On that note, be warned: the concentrate (when not cut with other liquids) contains about twice the amount of the caffeine as regular coffee. Don't forget to pare it down with some type of milk or water... unless you wish to tweak harder than Niles Crane on MDMA.
Who drinks cold brew coffee?
Well, a lot of people, actually. If you've gone into a coffee shop at any point in the past three years, it's probably you've seen cold brew on the menu. Starbucks has been serving their blend since 2015. In 2017, Americans drank approximately 105 billion cups of coffee. But while "regular" coffee sales were down 3% over that period, cold brew sales went up a staggering 80%. Cold brew is becoming big business for java makers, bean sellers, and judgy baristas all over America. The smoother, less bitter taste has made cold brew coffee a major hit for casual coffee drinkers looking to switch to the cold stuff in warmer weather.
I've seen some cold brews described as "New Orleans" style, does this mean they come with bead necklaces?
No. New Orleans-style cold brew, traditionally, is just regular cold brew that's seeped with chicory in order to provide an extra kick of flavor. If you like the taste of chicory in your joe, you'll like New Orleans-style.
Is Japanese iced coffee really cold brew coffee?
Ehhh… not really. Japanese iced coffee is probably better described as "flash-chilled" coffee than cold brew. Japanese iced coffee exchanges some water for ice during the brewing process, and takes way, way, way less time to make. If you want a true deep dive into the differences, and to be subtly coffee-shamed by some hardcore baristas, you can check out this excellent piece on all things Japanese iced coffee.
The Best Cold Brew Machines for Your Home
If you want the easy way out (which, is actually fine here), there are now cold brew machines available that make it ridiculously easy for any idiot to bunker down and brew a fresh cup of cold brew coffee in the comfort of your home, office, or home that also doubles as an office as you get your "Instagram but only for cats" startup off the ground.
Here are three of the best cold brew machines money -- or well-timed sexual favors -- can buy.
1. For those who want it quick, easy, and (not) dirty
Cuisinart DCB-10 Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker
If you want the most "hands-off" cold brew experience at home (and, don't want to wait half a day to drink a cup), this Cuisinart Automatic might be your best option. You literally just have to add grounds, push a button, and wait seven minutes. The machine has three flavor options (mild, medium, and bold) and makes about seven cups per batch. If you've ever used a standard coffee maker, you'll have no problem using this machine. And it's easy to clean up afterward. Which is good, because cleaning up after is objectively the worst part of doing anything.
2. Best if you want a metric buttload of cold brew
KitchenAid KCM4212SX Cold Brew Coffee Maker
If you want 28 ounces of pure cold brew bliss in each batch (about 14 cups, if you're counting) the KitchenAid KCM4212 SX is the monster truck of commercially available coffee machines. Unlike the ridiculously speedy Cuisinart model, this sucker will need about 12-24 hours to brew your joe (judge by taste, the longer you leave it, the stronger the flavor will be). But, you can keep your batch in the fridge for about a week before it starts tasting off. Just plan ahead.
3. The Gold Standard (which is also small, cheap, and attractive )
Toddy Cold Brew System
The Toddy is the at-home cold brew machine. It's cheap. It's small. It's trusted. It's easy. All you need to do is insert a stopper, add a filter, pour in grounds, and wait (for 12 - 24 hours, again depending on the flavor you prefer). You can brew about 12 ounces of coffee here, and it should last about a week. If you just want to start out with something simple, reputable, and that -- frankly -- doesn't look like a piece of stainless steel kitchenware.
How to make cold brew at home, from "scratch"
So, you want to ignore the three well-meaning recommendations listed above, and do things the hard way. Cool! I bet you are the type of person that doesn't use Google Maps while driving because that wouldn't be "fun." At any rate, you're in luck -- you can make cold brew at home without the use of one of these fancy machines. In fact, all you need is a Mason jar. And if you are under the age of 35 and/or planning a wedding, chances are you've probably got more than a few of those.
Step 1: You're going to need beans that are as coarsely ground as possible. If the beans are too fine, there will be sludge and grime and all things unpleasant. The beans themselves are just a matter of preference -- but again, you'll probably want to grind them yourself to ensure they are as coarse as possible.
Step 2: Snag a large Mason jar (or really, any big, preferably glass container with a lid). You want about a 1:8 coffee-to-water ratio. Put your ground at the bottom of the container, and pour your water in. Cold water!
Step 3: Stir your concoction…. gently.
Step 4: Cover, then place inside your fridge for 12-24 hours. You don't have to put it in your fridge, but if you have one, you might as well.
Step 5: When it tastes like something you'd want to drink (not too strong, not too weak, Goldilocks stuff) strain it through a sieve, cheesecloth, or even a coffee filter to remove bigger clumps of grounds. Do this several times, till there's no dusty residue on the bottom of your brew.
Step 6: Serve! Add some milk. Drop in a dollop or two of sugar. Pour over ice. You just made cold brew, kid!
Wait a minute, can I just use my French Press to do this?
You can! Just do the "plunge" at the end in lieu of straining. C'est si facile!
