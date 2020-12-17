How to Make Coquito for the Holiday Season

It's not Christmas in Puerto Rico without our traditional coquito drink. Coquito [pronounced “koh-kee-toh”] is a creamy coconut milk beverage that’s made especially for the holidays. It is like a Puerto Rican eggnog, only better.

Did you know that Puerto Rico has the longest Christmas in the world? It starts on the first of November and ends in mid-January with our popular San Sebastián Street Festival, also known as “Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastián or San Se” in Old San Juan (although due to COVID-19, the festivities were canceled this year).

Every Christmas my dear querida Abuela used to prepare her famous coquito recipe and the tradition has stayed with me. After I moved to New York to look for job opportunities, I found myself missing my family and culture. I was on a mission to find ways to reconnect with my Puerto Rican roots and when Navidad (Christmas) came, I knew I needed to learn how to make my Abuela’s coquito recipe, but with my own vegan twist.