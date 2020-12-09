How to Make Dairy-Free Eggnog for the Holidays
Coconut cream is the secret to transforming the beloved Christmas drink into a vegan beverage you’ll want to enjoy year-round.
Eggnog is a drink you either love or hate; rarely do people ever have mixed feelings about it. But during the holidays, it’s likely to make an appearance on your table or in a number of cheesy rom-com Christmas movies that you just can’t seem to turn away from.
Whether you’re a carnivore or herbivore, Detroit-based vegan pop-up restaurant Street Beet has a recipe for the jolly drink that is sure to lift your spirits. Along with seasonal eggnog, Street Beet’s menu offers a variety of vegan fast food dupes with clever names like the “Supreme Crunchywrap."
Branching out from fast food mocks, the founders of Street Beet said they started delving into nostalgic foods that you usually wouldn’t see made vegan, like eggnog.
“The eggnog originally started with our cider donuts. We were like ‘what can we serve that’s not coffee but that's still seasonal?’ so we were doing our seasonal donut popups and we decided eggnog would be the perfect addition,” said Meghan Shaw and Nina Paletta, the co-founders of Street Beet. “We had never really had decent vegan eggnog before. It started to pop up in stores a little bit last year and I feel like that’s the first time I started to see it.”
Skip the store-bought vegan eggnog and start the season off right by using Street Beet’s recipe found below.
Street Beet’s "Vegg Nog" RecipeYield: About 4 cups
- 3 cups oat milk (or any non-dairy milk, we suggest rice milk as a second favorite)
- ½ cup unsweetened coconut cream
- 1 tablespoon real maple syrup
- 1-2 teaspoons real vanilla extract
- ¼ cup coconut sugar
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 small clove
- ¼ teaspoon of xanthan gum
- Optional: 1.5 ounce - 2 ounces of alcohol depending on how boozy you want it
Whisk all ingredients in a medium sized bowl until all clumps are gone & put in the fridge to chill. If you have a Vitamix or high powered blender, we recommend blending on high for 30 seconds and adding ¼ teaspoon of xanthan gum to thicken slightly, resulting in a satisfyingly fluffy texture!
