How to Make Dairy-Free Eggnog for the Holidays

Eggnog is a drink you either love or hate; rarely do people ever have mixed feelings about it. But during the holidays, it’s likely to make an appearance on your table or in a number of cheesy rom-com Christmas movies that you just can’t seem to turn away from.

Whether you’re a carnivore or herbivore, Detroit-based vegan pop-up restaurant Street Beet has a recipe for the jolly drink that is sure to lift your spirits. Along with seasonal eggnog, Street Beet’s menu offers a variety of vegan fast food dupes with clever names like the “Supreme Crunchywrap."

Branching out from fast food mocks, the founders of Street Beet said they started delving into nostalgic foods that you usually wouldn’t see made vegan, like eggnog.

“The eggnog originally started with our cider donuts. We were like ‘what can we serve that’s not coffee but that's still seasonal?’ so we were doing our seasonal donut popups and we decided eggnog would be the perfect addition,” said Meghan Shaw and Nina Paletta, the co-founders of Street Beet. “We had never really had decent vegan eggnog before. It started to pop up in stores a little bit last year and I feel like that’s the first time I started to see it.”

Skip the store-bought vegan eggnog and start the season off right by using Street Beet’s recipe found below.