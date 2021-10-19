How to Make Floral Ice Cubes to Dress Up Your Cocktails

There are cocktails that are rooted in history, and there are cocktails that have a sense of place. But very few cocktails are inspired by poetry. For Paul Benkert of Baltimore’s Bluebird Cocktail Room, drinks are vehicles to share stories, and aesthetics play a major role in conveying them.

Benkert is particularly passionate about his ice cubes, which are both hand-carved and crystal clear, thanks to a water circulator in his ice machine that keeps excess air from getting trapped inside. To add even more flair to these denser, slow-melting cubes, Benkert often fills them with flowers from local farms—specifically Karma Farm in Baltimore County.

“People drink with their eyes first,” Benkert explains. “But in addition to being beautiful, the flowers inside of our cocktails are often able to tell a better story of the different ingredients.” The drinks on Bluebird’s current cocktail menu take their names from lines in The Mad Farmer, a small book of poems written by Wendell Berry. One such drink, The Dance of the Eternal, is a barrel-aged gin Old Fashioned with saffron, poured over a marigold ice sphere.