Weekend Project: How to Improve Your Quarantine Cocktail Set-Up

Does our cocktail of choice say something about us? In college I drank...honestly whatever was there, but when pressed to pick something more specific, whiskey sours or whiskey gingers more often than not. Whiskey popularity was on the rise, and it seemed particularly collegiate, a hearkening back to old-world masculine intellectualism, a liquid version of saying you’ve read Light in August. I do like whiskey, but in some ways it’s an unsustainable identity for me, unless I become a tech oligarch or someone who races horses. In my 20s, I drank vodka sodas when I wasn’t drinking beer, which seems like a kind of “I contain multitudes” statement, but was simply about my alternating desires to lose weight or save money. Now, having just turned 30, I have swung open the doors of my (nonexistent) liquor cabinet. The great bartender in the stars is staring at me vacantly, waiting for me to make a decision, and the great bartender in the sky...is me. I am the bartender and the bartendered, the parent and the child, the doctor and the patient. Upon writing this, I am struck by the fact that I am perhaps already succumbing to certain inevitabilities of nature and morphing into my parents, who light up at the mere mention of “Tanqueray” and have an intimate relationship with their bartender that involves “Kelly” putting their gin and tonics in a “tall glass” with “a lot of ice.” The gin and tonic may very well be my destiny, should I accept it. But will I?