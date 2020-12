How To Make Your Own Amaro at Home

What is amaro, anyway?

Before we dive into how to make amaro, it’s important to understand exactly what it is. This stuff can be traced back to ancient Greek and Roman traditions and has been made commercially in Italy for hundreds of years, so you’d think we’d have shored up the definition by now. But think again. Amaro is an herbal liqueur that’s made by macerating bitter barks, herbs, spices, and other botanicals and distilling it down into something that sits at about 16 to 40% alcohol by volume. These days, it is generally divided into two categories: aperitifs and digestifs. Digestifs are the medicinal, ultra-bitter, dark varieties that immediately come to mind when you think of amaro. That minty fernet your bartender friend made you shoot at the bar is an amaro, as is the Amaro Montenegro you sip on after dinner.

But there’s actually much debate about whether the other side of the coin—the aperitivo we’re talking about here—is even an amaro. Aperitivo is the sweet, citrusy thing that makes your Negroni a striking red-orange color and gives it that bitterness you crave. They’re lighter and lower in alcohol than the digestifs you know, and it’s the category that Campari and Aperol fall into. But Brad Thomas Parsons, an expert on all things bitter and the author of Amaro: The Spirited World of Bittersweet, Herbal Liqueurs, says in his book that he was corrected by many Italians who whole-heartedly argue that Campari, and other aperitivos, are not amari, but are instead bitters. But wait, I thought amaro means bitter? Me too, reader. Me too.

“In Italy there’s universal agreement that rather than the ingredients that make up an amaro, the true definition of the word is guided by the act of when you drink it—at the end of a meal,” Parson says in his book. But he also notes that while it doesn’t fall in line with Italian tradition, many Americans and others around the world would call aperitivo an amari “without any hesitation.”