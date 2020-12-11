How To Make Your Own Amaro at Home

It’s not like you can look at the back of the bottle and see a full ingredient list—plus Italian amaro makers are notoriously secretive about their blends—and when you do hear what’s inside, you may not recognize the names you see. Sure, there’s coriander, which you’ll recognize from your spice rack, but a lot of people may not have worked with gentian root or angelica root before. Some of the ingredients like gentian and wormwood are used as bittering agents; they’ll give your amaro that bracing flavor. Others like star anise, cinnamon, and allspice add a depth of flavor that you can play around with to make your DIY aperitivo your own.

For Miller, it’s important to use the highest quality ingredients you can get your hands on, both to ensure strong flavors and to support a commitment to sustainability. So when he makes his lineup of amari for Faccia Brutto, he sources from Monterey Bay Spice Co., Burlap and Barrel, and Starwest Botanicals—and these stores aren’t just for the pros, you can buy smaller amounts for your own amaro-making journey from them as well.

Once you gather up your botanical mix, making aperitivo is a really hands-off process perfect for those of us who’d rather drink the stuff than work in the kitchen to make it. You’re essentially just making a giant batch of boozy tea. The only thing you really have to remember is when it’s done. “I've found that people seem to think the longer you leave it in there, the more flavor you're going to get,” Miller says. “But there really is a law of diminishing returns after about two weeks.” So gather your ingredients, set a calendar reminder, and let’s get started.