How to Make Your Own Plant Milks At Home

Tips on perfecting your alternative milk

As someone who has made her own milk hundreds of times -- and written a cookbook based entirely around on plant-based milks -- Cheney has a couple of tips she wants to pass on to anyone out there who, like me, wants to make their own plant-based milk at home.

For starters, ratio is everything. “Packaged products tend to use a lower ratio of solids to water. The companies, maybe they’re using one part almond to five parts water. So the biggest thing you can do is use a higher ratio of solid to liquids. I like to use one part almonds to two parts water. If you do that, you’ve already got more nutrients, more flavor, and a thicker texture.”

Secondly, you have to soak most ingredients (some seed milks and oat milk can go without, but for the most part, plan to soak your ingredients for a couple of hours or overnight). “Soaking is important because it helps to soften and break down the solid ingredients so that it’s easier to liquify to have a smooth and good consistency of the milk. And also it removes phytates which can prevent your body from breaking down nutrients as well. So soaking is important and make sure you discard that original soaking liquid.”

Finally, Cheney recommends using hot or boiling water to blend with the soaked ingredients. “It tends to make the resulting milk thicker and more flavorful, so that’s kind of a fun thing,” she said.

“Have fun with what you add to your finished milk. You can add a little salt, vanilla extract, spices like cinnamon, you can sweeten it with dates. You don’t have to stop at the basics. The basic is solid ingredients plus water -- that’s really all it is.”