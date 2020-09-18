Food & Drink Weekend Project: Homemade Simple Syrups You’ll be a professional bartender in no time.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or just need to cut a little bitterness in your favorite cocktails, simple syrups deserve a place in your home bar. If you don’t know your whisky from your whiskey and want to look like you know what you’re doing (even if it’s just over Zoom), pouring a mysterious elixir into your drink will inspire awe. Friends have clamored for my simple syrup recipes this year, and there’s really nothing to it. Simple syrups have great PR; they’re exactly as easy as described. Regular simple syrup just requires equal parts water and sugar, a saucepan, and a little patience. Just stir the water and sugar over medium to medium-low heat until the sugar dissolves. This should only take a few minutes, but exactly how long will depend on factors like the temperature of the water and your elevation. Patience comes into play if you like your syrup thicccc -- just leave the heat on for a couple more minutes to help it reduce without stirring. If you forget about the simple syrup for about 10 minutes, you might end up with caramel. Not really a loss, but definitely not what you’re looking for.

Once the sugar dissolves and the mixture starts to reduce, stirring could cause crystallization, so stop at this point. Crystals can also form if you cool the syrup too quickly via an ice bath or just throwing it in the fridge too quickly. There are tons of tricks to save the syrup in the short term, but I’ve found that the crystals come back within a couple of days. Let the syrup cool in the pot or pan you used, transfer it to the mason/used pasta sauce jar of your choosing, and let it cool even more before refrigerating. Simple syrup should last about a month in the fridge, but you can add about half a shot of vodka per cup of syrup to extend this to about three months. If you infuse homemade simple syrups, you can make complex drinks with only a few components. In most cases, it only adds a couple of extra steps and can impart worlds of flavor.

Immersions In most infusion cases, just adding the ingredient you’re trying to extract flavor from will do the trick. When doing so, don’t strain out the ingredient for at least 15 minutes, but ideally, wait an hour or more. Peppers and Chiles

For a more robust flavor, you also have the option of putting the pepper or chile over a flame or under a broiler until the skin crackles. Lately, I’ve allowed my jalapeños to get properly scorched, but you don’t need to take it that far. To help yourself out in the straining department, just throw these into the pan whole. Scoring them with a knife will help the heat and flavor from the seeds get out. These spicy syrups are an obvious pair with tequila, mezcal, and even vodka but they surprise me in rum and whiskey drinks as well. Herbs and Spices

You can add fresh herbs straight to the mixture, but they benefit from a longer immersion time. Spices can just be added to your personal taste, from cinnamon to celery salt to, yes, pumpkin spice, but toasting older spices in a dry skillet for a minute or two will do a wealth of good. Berries and Citrus Peels

These ingredients require the most forethought, but once you work with them, you get the hang of it. Sprinkling berries and citrus peels with sugar helps pull the natural sugars and flavor out. For berries, use a 4:1 berry to sugar ratio and macerate them with a splash of orange juice. Citrus peels can make syrup-like oleo saccharum all by themselves when covered in sugar and left alone, but this doesn’t yield a lot of volume. Using about half a cup of sugar for every three to four oranges, coat the peels. For the best results, leave these mixtures in the fridge for a day. Adjust the amount of sugar for the simple syrup based on how much you used in prep and how much liquid you have from the fruits. You likely won’t need to add the berries to the pan, but you should add the peels.

Steeping Depending on how fancy your tea game is, a tea-flavored simple syrup can have a very complex flavor profile. The approach is simple: brew tea to your desired strength and use it as the water ratio. Earl Grey simple syrup and a botanical-forward gin like McQueen and the Violet Fog are a match made in heaven. Blending So many delicious foods can be blended to create the water component of simple syrup, but this method works incredibly with stone fruits. Immersion can get the flavor from mangoes, peaches, nectarines, and even cherries, but blending just packs a stronger punch. All you have to do is blend equal parts diced stone fruit and water, and you’re on your way to a refreshing cocktail. Since the fruit itself is still in the syrup, shelf time is halved, but vodka will still triple the amount of time you get to enjoy it.

