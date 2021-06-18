Weekend Project: How to Make Bouncy Boba Pearls at Home

Once upon a time, not too long ago (seriously, it was the ’80s), bubble tea was invented in Taiwan. The origins are a bit hazy, but it’s said the milk tea and tapioca beverage emerged when a tea shop owner added the starchy balls—typically saved for shaved ice desserts—to his drink. The creation took the island country by storm.

In the 1990s, boba stateside mostly existed in Taiwanese enclaves throughout the United States. Now Sharetea, a Taiwanese boba chain, has locations speckled across the U.S. from Georgia to Kentucky to Utah and also has found homes in the Czech Republic, Vietnam, and Australia. You can take one quick flick through TikTok and find videos of DIY boba pearls made in a rainbow of colors and flavors. Boba is everywhere.

But not all boba is created equal. You may have heard of a boba shortage this past year for premade tapioca balls, but tapioca starch is readily available for those who make their boba from scratch. That includes Tea Maru, a Southern California boba chain with locations in Irvine, San Gabriel, and Downtown Los Angeles.

“We make the tapioca balls in house because it’s then free of artificial [ingredients] and preservatives,” explains Daniel Wang, the manager of the Irvine location. “We use tapioca starch, some water, and brown sugar.” That’s it.

The benefits of making boba pearls at home is knowing directly what goes into it. The downside is that “not all of them will be 100% identical,” Wang says. “There’s a slight variation.” However, it adds to the drink’s charm.

Making the boba itself is simple, but requires a bit of hands-on work.