You Want to Open Up a Bar With Your Friends? Here's What You Need to Know.

It's the dream: opening up a bar (with alcohol! and food! and fun!) with all your best friends, as you all rake in the easy money and then ride out off into the sunset as the most popular people in the world -- or at least in your neighborhood.

But the reality of opening up a bar with your friends doesn't exactly line up with the fantasy you perceive through your rosé-colored glasses. Frankly, it can be a bitch.

Still, that doesn't mean it can't work. We talked to two Brooklyn bar owners (because where else would you want to start a trendy-ass bar with your friends, right?) who have been through the ringer -- Ben Wiley of Cardiff Giant, Mission Dolores, and The Owl Farm, and Katipai Richardson-Wilson of Dirty Precious. Here's everything you need to know, the good, the bad, and the straight-up harrowing. Choose your friends wisely, but your business partners even... um... wisely-er.