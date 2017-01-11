Food & Drink

How to Open a Beer Bottle With 9 Household Objects

Published On 04/29/2016
Nick Krueck/Thrillist

Here are two personal visions of hell: a room filled with infinite cheeseburgers, but my mouth is sewn shut, and a room full of infinite ice-cold beers, but I am without an opener. I haven't found a solution to the mouth-sewn-shut thing yet, but the latter's on lock. Here are nine ways to open a beer bottle when an opener isn't available (using your teeth is definitely not one of them).

A lighter

In any group of people, there's usually at least one person who smokes, loves candles, is planning insurance fraud, or is a just a textbook pyromaniac.

  • Flip your lighter (standard Bic works great) upside down so the butt-end is facing up
  • Wrap your hand tightly around the bottle neck
  • Use your index finger's knuckle as a fulcrum, wedge the lighter between it and the underside of the bottle cap, and use the same motion as a regular bottle opener
  • Rejoice!

 

 

A book

You need a book -- paperback -- that's not as thick as Infinite Jest, but holds a little more literary fortitude than the Halo novelization we used above. I suggest Nabokov's early works. 

  • This one's easy! Just wedge the book between the knuckle of your index finger (like with the lighter!), use it as a fulcrum, and jack that puppy loose.
  • Rejoice!

 

 

A door (specifically, its strike plate)

That piece that is in most indoor door frames is called the STRIKE PLATE, which is embarrassing because I've been calling it a "lock hole" my whole life. For shame.

  • Take your bottle cap, and hook it on the strike plate (man that's a cool word)
  • Grab the bottle with two hands to steady it
  • Yank down as hard as you possibly can
  • Rejoice!

 

 

An iPhone charger

This is definitely what Jony Ive had in mind. This fulcrum method is a little harder than most, because the charger is so small. This means you don't have much torque. And that's almost always a bad thing.

  • Put the blunt side between the knuckle on your index finger and the underside of the bottle cap
  • Use the palm of your other hand to give a forceful, downward push -- hold tight, this one slips easily
  • Rejoice!

 

 

A spoon

What kind of place has spoons, but not bottle openers?! Some people need to get their priorities straight.

  • This one is super easy and may be the best option on this list
  • Basically, use the spoon just like a bottle opener -- flip it spoon-side up, and wedge it under the bottle cap
  • Pull up
  • Rejoice!

 

 

A stapler

If you need to sneak some beers at a non-beer-friendly workplace, take the likely red stapler from the catacombs of your beige cubicle and get ready to party! Again, this is a fairly difficult one.

  • Remove any staples, if you value your staples
  • The easiest way is to take the top corner of your stapler to the underside of the bottle cap -- but you may need to flip it around a few times and find the fit that is right for your particular stapler
  • Again, use your index finger's knuckle as a fulcrum
  • Rejoice!

 

 

A table

This is a classic and makes you look super cool like Fonzie.

  • Find a sturdy table that no one really cares about that much (it might get kind of messed up)
  • Take the underside of your bottle cap, and put it against the table edge
  • Use the butt of your hand to smash that cap
  • Rejoice!

 

 

A damn machete

To be perfectly honest, I use a machete even when there is a bottle opener around.

  • BE CAREFUL
  • DON'T SUE US
  • THIS IS DANGEROUS
  • Just put the machete flush against the bottle neck, and slash up, blade-first. The top should pop off.
  • REJOICE!

 

 

Another beer bottle

Beer-ception.

  • Grab two beer bottles
  • Grasp the neck of one bottle
  • Flip the bottle you AREN'T opening upside down
  • Wedge the underside of the two bottles using your index finger's knuckle as a fulcrum
  • Keep a firm grip, so both bottles don't open, and tear it off
  • Rejoice!

 
Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He really loves that machete! Follow him: @wilfulton.

