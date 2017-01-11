How to Open a Beer Bottle With 9 Household Objects

Here are two personal visions of hell: a room filled with infinite cheeseburgers, but my mouth is sewn shut, and a room full of infinite ice-cold beers, but I am without an opener. I haven't found a solution to the mouth-sewn-shut thing yet, but the latter's on lock. Here are nine ways to open a beer bottle when an opener isn't available (using your teeth is definitely not one of them).

A lighter

In any group of people, there's usually at least one person who smokes, loves candles, is planning insurance fraud, or is a just a textbook pyromaniac.

Flip your lighter (standard Bic works great) upside down so the butt-end is facing up

Wrap your hand tightly around the bottle neck

Use your index finger's knuckle as a fulcrum, wedge the lighter between it and the underside of the bottle cap, and use the same motion as a regular bottle opener

Rejoice!







A book

You need a book -- paperback -- that's not as thick as Infinite Jest, but holds a little more literary fortitude than the Halo novelization we used above. I suggest Nabokov's early works.