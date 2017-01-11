How to Open a Wine Bottle Without a Corkscrew

When I studied abroad in France, I brought a bottle of wine to the movie theater underneath my Giant hoodie (as was the style back then, in that region). But much to mon horreur, I had forgot to smuggle a corkscrew to accompany my $3 pinot.

The only pseudo-tool I could find was a rock-hard breadstick I found on the floor (this being France), and I pushed it on top of the bottle to no avail. The mini-baguette broke, and I sat through Shutter Island as sober as DiCaprio during a Greenpeace convention in Salt Lake City.

Don't let this happen to you, internet friends. Here are six (mostly effective) methods of opening stubborn wine bottles -- sans corkscrew -- that are much better than French movie theater breadsticks.