How to Pack the Ultimate Beach Cooler, According to Experts

We’re adults now, which means that we’re the ones responsible for packing our coolers for outdoor excursions, a daunting task that makes us nostalgic for the days parents took care of such details—even if it meant eating a soggy PB&J sandwich on the beach.

After all, there are so many things to consider: How much should we pack? How can we prevent sandy snacks? What food and drinks will not just sustain us, but keep us in good spirits over the course of a day? How do we meter our day drinking so that we don’t end up falling asleep under the sun and waking up with embarrassing tan lines?

Lucky for you, we sought out some experts to answer these questions and more, so that your next beach bash is complete.

Pack a crowd-friendly staple

First things first, the problem that often arises when packing food for a beach day is that coolers have a limited amount of space, and a lot of foods will become soggy, messy, or sandy on their journey to the beach.

To advise on this serious subject, we reached out to Maya Bollinger, the market buyer at Hi-Lo Liquor, a neighborhood market with two LA locations that prides itself on carrying items at low and higher price points.

When in doubt, you can’t go wrong with classic chips and guac. Bollinger recommends a snack like TuTu’s Tortilla Chips, a small, SoCal-based company where the chips are cooked in a home kitchen by TuTu herself. The chips are seasoned with a secret spice blend that sets them apart from other dippables and makes them delicious whether eaten on their own or with guacamole.

“They have an original flavor and a Hollywood hot flavor, which is my personal favorite,” Bollinger revealed. “When I wrote about it in our newsletter, I basically declared it ‘hot chips summer’ because I was really passionate about these hot chips.”

Bollinger isn’t the biggest guacamole fan, but credits Hope’s Green Chile Guacamole for making a believer out of her. Packed with organic and non-GMO ingredients including Mexico-grown hand-picked avocados, green chile, onion, sea salt, tomato, garlic, lime juice, and cilantro, the dip’s larger 15-ounce container is tightly sealed and compact. And, while not especially exciting, chips and guac are easy crowd pleasers and the chips don’t have to be refrigerated, which allows you more room for additional snacks and bevs.