This Is How You Pronounce LaCroix

La Croix
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Not since the epic battle of "po-tay-to" vs. "po-tah-toe" has the pronunciation of an indigestible sparked as fierce a debate as the one surrounding LaCroix, America's favorite semi-flavorless bubble water in a can.

If you go with the French pronunciation -- "La-Kwaw" -- hearing people say "La-Croy" probably makes you think of unrefined mouth-breathers who also order "foy grass." On the flip side, if you're on Team Croy, the Kwaw Squad sounds like a bunch of beret-wearing, snail-eating snobs. 

So, who's right? Well, we have some intel to end this debate once and for all. Drum roll.....

Pictured above is a can of LaCroix. Pronounced "La Croy." It rhymes with "enjoy." Which is something you clearly do when correcting people. Incorrectly.

"But Missoir Internet Writer," you snort. "How can you be so sure?"

Because it's on the goddamned LaCroix site. If you're smug enough to do a fake-ass French accent when buying a $3 case of sparkle water, you should maybe be smart enough to Google something before insisting on correcting a stranger at a Safeway.

Le debate? Fin. On to "grapefruit" vs. "pamplemousse."

Andy Kryza is a senior editor at Thrillist

