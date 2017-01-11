This Is How You Pronounce LaCroix

Not since the epic battle of "po-tay-to" vs. "po-tah-toe" has the pronunciation of an indigestible sparked as fierce a debate as the one surrounding LaCroix, America's favorite semi-flavorless bubble water in a can.

If you go with the French pronunciation -- "La-Kwaw" -- hearing people say "La-Croy" probably makes you think of unrefined mouth-breathers who also order "foy grass." On the flip side, if you're on Team Croy, the Kwaw Squad sounds like a bunch of beret-wearing, snail-eating snobs.

So, who's right? Well, we have some intel to end this debate once and for all. Drum roll.....