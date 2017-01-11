The Best Ways to Save Money at Starbucks

Statistically speaking, you are usually within 6ft of a live spider at any given time.

The same is essentially true of Starbucks. America is so inundated with the chain, sometimes you can see a Starbucks from another Starbucks. It's at the point where you expect to see a Starbucks located within a bigger Starbucks -- which would obviously be called "Incepbucks." Isn't it time you learn how to save a few bucks on your mocha-grande-hyper-double-shot-rainbow latte?

Yes, yes it is. Also, try not to think about that spider thing. It's gross.