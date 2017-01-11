How to Sneak Booze Into Any Place, Any Time

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obliged to do so."

This quote is commonly attributed to Thomas Jefferson, architect of the Declaration of Independence. Unfortunately, it turns out he never said it (womp womp), but its sentiment still rings as true as the freaking Liberty Bell: it’s our right as Americans -- nay, as human beings -- to buck any laws we feel are unwarranted. Just like the misquoted Jefferson & Co. did 250 years ago when they fought for our freedom. If it wasn't for them, we'd all be speaking English right now, gross.

In 2016, draconian decrees ban us from drinking in "public places." (Well, not all of them.) What gives, right? Luckily, there are ways around these public-drinking prohibitions. Including flasks, tips, hacks, and just plain, good old-fashioned sneakery. We're here to tell you all about it, with examples of specific locations as a guide. Don't worry. You can use our method of sneaking booze into a funeral for non-morbid scenarios, too.