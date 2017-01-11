Hiccup Cures From Bartenders (That Actually Work)

Hiccups at the bar are like little bodily contractions that show the world you're at least 4x as sloppily intoxicated as you really are -- they are embarrassing, uncomfortable, and give off that not-so-attractive "wino" vibe. Unfortunately, I get Sudden Onset Hiccups (SOHs) whenever I, as the kids would say, get turnt. And the old stalwarts like drinking water through a towel or scaring the shit out of yourself by watching a 2016 presidential debate don't really work.

So I asked a slew of bartenders for their diaphragm-settling tips and tricks, because basically I ask bartenders to help solve all my problems. Though these methods and the ways I approached them were purposely non-scientific, a few of them actually worked (for me, at least).