How to Tell if Your Bartender Is Actually Hitting on You

Bartenders' livelihoods depend on being nice to customers (tips!), but to the untrained libido, it can be downright impossible to tell if the flirtation is genuine or a calculated move of professional interest. The lines between "What a nice bartender!" and "Oh my God, this girl wants to bang me," are often blurred by a pleasant conversation... and a half-dozen pints. But all hope is not lost, friends. As Amy S., a one-time Hooters bartender, said, "To be totally honest, I’ve taken home a guy from every bar I’ve worked at, at least once."

I talked to five barkeeps (plus a psychologist!) to see how you can tell if these professionals are gunning for more than just the gratuity. So read on to learn about my self-developed, patent-pending P.A.N.D.A.S.™ Point System, which will easily help you figure out if it's appropriate to give them your number. Just don't write said number on the receipt... unless you get off on crippling rejection.