How to Turn Any Boring Alcohol Bottle Into a Bougie-Ass Fish Tank

I have this Champagne gun. Maybe you were one of the four people who read about it. When it's not soaking my BFF on the streets of SoHo, it sits atop my desk like a gaudy rose-gold $450 paper weight.

Last week, I was calmly mansplaining to my deskmate/office nemesis Laura Reilly about how whales aren't fish, but mammals just like us, when she had the kind-of-good idea to turn a liquor bottle into a fish tank, buy a little pet fishy, and keep it locked inside this Champagne gun that sits betwixt our respective workspaces.

So, that's what we did. And we used a vodka bottle and fire and good old-fashioned millennial elbow grease. Which they don't sell everywhere, you know.