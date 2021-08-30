Verjus Might Be Your Bartender’s Most Versatile Ingredient

When bartender Alba Huerta called up Scribe Winery in Sonoma a few years back and asked if they had ever thought about making a verjus, there was a bit of confusion. Scribe co-founder Andrew Mariani asked, “Alba, are you planning on making salads?”

Up until that point, it was more common to see verjus—or the pressed juice of unripened grapes—in the kitchen rather than the bar. Its sweet-tart taste and gentle acidity makes it a great ingredient in salad vinaigrettes, pickling juices, or mustards. But as the owner of craft cocktail bar Julep in Houston, Huerta had other ideas.

“I was starting to get really into the idea of verjus for drinks since it’s a great acid that’s really stable,” she says. “I started trying different kinds, and thought they were too harsh. But Scribe ended up using estate grapes and it was beautiful. It reminded me of prickly pear. I was stunned by it and this product has gotten more and more interesting every year.”

While wineries making verjus is nothing new, the idea of the ingredient being commonly used at the bar—both as a mixer alongside booze and a base for NA drinks—is now more prominent than ever. You’ll see the non-fermented wine used in a Pimm’s Cup, mixed with scotch or bourbon, or simply topped with soda water for a spritz.

“People are more open to these non-traditional versions of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks,” says Marinari, a fourth-generation California farmer, who runs Scribe with his brother Adam. They just released the seventh bottling of the product, which they also use in the winery’s salad vinaigrette. “There is something inherently delicious about verjus, with its great acidity and round fruit character. You’re getting a wine flavor profile without the alcohol.”