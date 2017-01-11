I Drank a Gallon of Water a Day for 30 Days. Here's What Happened.

I was stuck on a listless 6 train in NYC, 50ft underground, holding on to a gallon jug of water I'd been carrying all day. It was the most intense pressure my bladder has ever been under, the hardest I've ever had to pee in my entire life. Such is the kidney-popping life you lead when you are drinking glass after glass after glass of H2O.

When I agreed to drink a gallon of water a day, every day, for a month -- or, what is commonly known as the "Water Gallon Challenge" -- I expected positive results: better skin, more energy, a girthier penis (I mean, maybe?) And I got some of those things, which is tight. But it was also way, way, way more cumbersome than I ever could have imagined. You like, really have to try hard to drink a gallon of water a day. But I did it anyway, mostly because my company literally paid me to do it, but also, because I wanted to learn something along the way. Allow me to extol my newfound aquatic knowledge to you, dear, probably dehydrated, reader.