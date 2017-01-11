I'm a Coffee Snob, but I Love Instant Coffee

I love instant coffee and I would get down on one damn knee and propose to it if the world were the kind of place that allowed human/coffee marriages. And I want to tell you why. But first, let’s get a couple crucial facts out of the way before you spend the next five to ten minutes (depending on how much you like reading) learning about how much I adore soluble wake-up juice.

1. I’m a coffee snob in the sense that I love, appreciate, and seek out good coffee.

2. That being said, I’m not the most knowledgeable coffee nerd out there; I just like what I like and dislike what I dislike.

3. The instant coffee in question refers to one brand and one brand alone: Café Bustelo.