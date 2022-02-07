Make These Immunity Boosting Cocktails to Ward Off Winter Blues

Kick up your immune system with rhizomes

It is no secret that ginger—ubiquitous in cocktails such as the Moscow Mule and Dark and Stormy—brings a bright, aromatic, and punchy heat to a drink. Ginger has long been recognized for its ability to stimulate blood flow, thereby assisting the body in flushing toxins and reducing inflammation in the body.

The burning question is how to best incorporate it into your liquid regimen with these benefits intact, with minimal equipment and effort. An easy way to do this is to make a switchel. Originally enjoyed in the Caribbean and Colonial America, switchels are sort of a cross between ginger beer and a shrub. Unlike the former, carbonation is in theory optional, in the case of the latter, ginger takes the place of fruit. The beauty of switchel is that it is a passive infusion of four easy-to-find ingredients: ginger, apple cider vinegar, and molasses or honey.

Some recipes call for simmering the mixture together, others for putting the ingredients together in a vessel for one to two weeks and letting nature take its course. There is no right or wrong way—it comes down to the method you prefer from a flavor perspective, and how many people, and how soon, you would like to serve.