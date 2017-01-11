Instant Coffees, Ranked by a Professional Coffee Snob

Honorable mention: Starbucks

We debated whether to include darker and thicker Starbucks because it was too much of an outlier to rank. But before you call us snobs, Lorenzo couldn't guess that it was Starbucks. He remarked that it tasted like a “get-shit-done coffee,” the type a lumberjack drinks before felling a redwood. Once the coffee's identity was revealed, it made sense to Lorenzo. He actually knows several coffee bean sourcers that bring packets of Starbucks instant on trips to farms to fuel 5am wake-ups and treks through Nicaraguan mountains in search of the rarest beans.

If you want to put hair on your chest, Starbucks is the move, but it doesn't make sense to compare the flavor to the others on this list. It's not necessarily better or worse, just completely different.