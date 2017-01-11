India pale ale remains the most popular style of beer in America. Every brewery, great or small, makes one. Probably more than one, actually. You probably even have one in your hand right now. However, we're gluttons for a challenge here, which is why we took on the daunting task of coming up with the 25 essential American IPAs.

Essential is, of course, a matter of subjectivity. For our purposes we focused on beers that have made an impact in one way or another, and ones that aren't some mysterious one-off that your beardo friend won't shut up about (and will never be brewed again). They're not necessarily the best IPAs out there, and to level the playing field we've eliminated imperials and the like, cutting these suckers off at 8% ABV, meaning you won't find Pliny or Heady Topper in these ranks. Simply put, these are what we consider the essential, most straightforward American IPAs on the market.