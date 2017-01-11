Beer Experts Name the Best IPAs in Every Color

Black IPA

21st Amendment Brewery Back in Black

6.8%, 65 IBUs

San Francisco, CA

"Probably the most 'controversial' of the hybrid IPAs, the term black IPA is somewhat of a contradiction (it's both black and pale, get it?). But what's in a name? The black IPA I drink the most of is definitely Back in Black from 21st Amendment. The roast and toast on the beer is perfectly balanced by its hop bitterness. Subtle hints of coffee and and chocolate lead the charge, and are quickly followed by a soft, yet still present, punch of pine and grapefruit." -- Ashley Routson, The Beer Wench

Sanitas Brewing Co. Black IPA

6.5% ABV, 65 IBUs

Boulder, CO

"It's a little toasted, and there's a bit of coffee-ness in its backbone. Not super dry, and it's got a clean finish. You could pair it with a steak, or dessert, or cheesecake, and it'd be delicious." -- Jules Bouchard, Euclid Hall, Denver, CO