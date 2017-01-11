The Best IPAs for People Who Claim They Hate IPAs

6.25% ABV

Santa Rosa, CA

"OK, it's hoppy and doesn't quite have the malt backing as the Bell's Two Hearted or Sierra Nevada Torpedo, but it's just so damn easy to drink. This is my thirst-quencher IPA, and I would really appreciate seeing more of it around." -- Matt Thrall, Left Hand Brewing Co., Longmont, CO



6.3% ABV

Portland, OR

"This beer from Portland is a true well-balanced IPA, which won it the 2014 Great American Beer Festival. It isn’t extremely aggressive or easily identifiable by a certain flavor profile because it’s so well balanced right down the middle. This West Coast brewery does all the classic brews, and just does everything so well. It’s complex but yet has a beautiful smell to the nose that blends resinous pine, florals, and citrus, right down to a restrained caramel in its backbone. It has a dry finish which is perfect for this style and is balanced and sophisticated -- I think you’ll enjoy this beer." -- Tim Kovac, Small Town Brewery, Wauconda, IL