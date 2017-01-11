Is It Time to Lower the Drinking Age to 18?

I remember being fascinated by the level of respect and control young Europeans had when they drank. Their explanation was they had been exposed to alcohol almost their entire lives, as enjoying a glass of wine at dinner is not uncommon for children as young as 12. These kids knew how much alcohol they could handle because they were taught about it in an upfront, transparent way. That's not to say Europeans won't sometimes overdo it (READ: the Irish), but as a whole, they seem to approach alcohol more responsibly than young Americans do.

“It’s always blown my mind how American college culture is so focused on drinking, while most of the students are doing this illegally,” said Dr. Patrick Neustatter, author, retired general practitioner, and current medical director at Lloyd Moss Free Clinic. I originally contacted him to give me some insight into the medical aspect of drinking at 18 as opposed to 21 (more on that in a second), but Neustatter, a native Englishman, had a unique perspective on the issue.