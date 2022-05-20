Drink This Jamaican Rum Cocktail to Celebrate Gemini Season

Symbolized by the twins, Gemini is an air sign that avoids strict definitions. Depending on the time of day, you might catch Gemini being fun, flirty, and playful—or conversely thoughtful and stoic.

Rather than merge these wide-ranging quirks into one palatable personality, Gemini relishes in the spectrum of their identities. They love and lean into the fact that they get to show one side of themselves at work, another at home, another with friends, and so on.

Just as two identical twins will reveal inner worlds that are galaxies apart, Gemini season invites us to explore our own contradictions with curiosity and acceptance. It reminds us that we’re all in a state of flux, responding to a range of stimuli both in and outside of our awareness. Rather than expect ourselves to remain unchanged within an evolving world, Gemini encourages us to find and redefine ourselves within these shifts.

This Gemini season also overlaps with Mercury retrograde, happening May 10 through June 3, when the planet of communication, commerce, and technology appears to be moving backwards in the sky. Though this transit can be associated with miscommunication, canceled plans, and technological mishaps, it’s also a great time for review—take it as an opportunity to move slower and with more intention. And remember that we’re all navigating this transit together, so try to be understanding when plans change or fall through.

With all of that in mind, a cocktail for Gemini season demands flexibility—it might be sipped at a soiree with friends, or at home alone with a favorite Netflix show queued up. This recipe comes courtesy of spirits educator and consultant Shannon Mustipher, author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails. Day N Night is a riff on Between The Sheets, which itself is a twist on the classic Sidecar cocktail, and reminiscent of a delicate Daiquiri, with Jamaican rum and rhum agricole adding hints of sweet earthiness to balance out the tart notes. As the name suggests, drink it day or night, depending on your mood.