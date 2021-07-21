Toast the Tokyo Olympics With a Traditional Japanese Highball

Booze plus bubbles. It’s one of the cocktail world’s simplest yet most satisfying combinations. From England’s inimitable Pimm’s Cup to Texas’ heat stroke antidote Ranch Water, the no-frills equation has been gracing bar tops across the globe since time immemorial. And in Japan, home to the upcoming Summer Olympics, the age-old thirst quencher is affectionately dubbed the “highball”—a modest name for a drink whose quiet, omnipotent influence spans generations.

“In the 1950s, the highball was a favorite of whisky drinkers in Japan,” says Gardner Dunn, senior brand ambassador for Japan’s storied House of Suntory distillery. “It was built to bring the proof of the whisky down and open it up in a refreshing way to pair well with Japanese cuisine.”

Dunn should know. According to drinks maven Julia Momose, the brains behind Chicago’s acclaimed Japanese-inspired cocktail den Kumiko and author of forthcoming book The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques, and Recipes, Suntory’s gorgeously balanced whisky played a major role in the development of that original mid-century highball craze.

“In an effort to sell more Japanese whisky, Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii tried to break into the beer drinker’s market by emphasizing the low-ABV, effervescent deliciousness of the highball,” Momose says.

As soon as they touched town in the Land of the Rising Sun, highballs became an instant and widespread hit. Today, you can amble into any bar in the country and you’re bound to encounter a host of revelers clinking tall frosty glasses together to a raucous soundtrack of “Kanpais!” And we’re not just talking about the kind of hole-in-the-wall dives where two-ingredient mixed drinks most often reign supreme.

“The popularity of the highball in Japan is undeniable,” Dunn continues. “People enjoy them in big mugs filled with ice at izakayas, after work with friends while eating yakitori, and at more formal bars where the bartender adds each ingredient carefully, stirring the ice to chill the whisky 13 and a half times to the left, and then adding soda water down the arm of the spoon, careful not to burst the bubbles.”

Easy-drinking and served crispy cold, highballs are currently making inroads stateside, becoming a permanent fixture in everything from laid-back sports bars to high-end omakase outfits. The demand is so strong, in fact, that Suntory is back to its old tricks, and this time has come correct with a specially designed new whisky, as well as an astoundingly innovative piece of barware: a ready-to-rock, kegerator-style highball machine, tailor made to crank out perfectly proportioned tipples with a flick of the wrist.