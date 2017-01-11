The 5 Pumpkin Beers Boulevard's Brewer Is Drinking Right Now

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

The fall season means free candy on Halloween, tooth decay as a result of said free candy, and pumpkin beers. And because we love pumpkin beers, we spoke to pumpkin beer expert (and ambassador brewer) Jeremy Danner of the stalwart Boulevard Brewing in Kansas City, Missouri about his favorites.

Danner knows a thing or two about pumpkin beers, as his brewery churns out two fantastic options: the spiced sour Funky Pumpkin in six-packs, and the Brett-filled Funkier Pumpkin, which is now available in big ol' 750ml bottles. But before you hit the stores to find Boulevard's beers, here are the five fall-flavored brews Danner's drinking right now.