Jim Beam's Apple Watch Is the Only Wearable Tech You Need

While the Jim Beam Apple Watch, honestly, doesn't do much of anything at all, it does transport wearers back to an era before jam-packed schedules, 24/7 communication, and painfully sober lunches. Imagine the freedom to liberate yourself from the ever-tightening grasp of all those minutes and seconds, all those emails and texts and calendar alerts, to simply swap bourbon for burdens. Besides, who the hell wants to keep an eye on the time when there is whiskey to slam?

The $17.99 watch is available for pre-order on the distillery's website while supplies last, and, surprise, surprise, pairs nicely with Jim Beam's signature apple-flavored bourbon (also priced at $17.99 -- turns out the Apple doesn't fall very far from the... whiskey).