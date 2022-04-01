Drink Julia Child’s Favorite Martini While Watching New HBO Max Series

We’ve seen Julia Child depicted many times on screen—portrayed by Meryl Streep in Julie & Julia, in last year’s documentary film from Sony, or simply being herself for a decade on The French Chef. And now we can add a new interpretation to the list, as Sarah Lancashire plays the famous chef in Julia, an HBO Max original that premiered on March 31.

The funny thing is, we’re still not sick of her. It’s endlessly fun to watch the life and times of the American-born chef who brought French cooking to the masses—whether in her kitchen preparing duck a l’orange or out on the town in Paris with devoted husband Paul Cushing Child (played by David Hyde Pierce in the new series), snacking on French cheese and sipping wine.