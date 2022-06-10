These Red Drink Recipes Celebrate the Evolution of Juneteenth

Though it holds distinction as being the longest-running African American holiday, this is the first year that Juneteenth is being observed as a federal holiday. It’s a recognition of June 19, 1885, the day that Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to free all enslaved people. Though President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had abolished human enslavement more than two years prior, slaveholders effectively evaded the order by moving to Texas—an estimated 250,000 enslaved people were living in the state at the time of the order.

Juneteenth celebrations can be traced to the following summer of 1886, with most taking place in Texas and neighboring southern states. As travelers belonging to the Great Migration left the South for cities in the Midwest and on either coast, they brought those traditions with them. The holiday also gained popularity during the Civil Rights Movement, with many using it as an opportunity to celebrate Black history with picnics, jazz festivals, Miss Juneteenth pageants, and family reunions.

Despite this legacy, many Americans only recently became aware of the significance of Juneteenth, when the racial reckoning of June 2020 spurred a nationwide campaign to recognize the holiday more formally. Figures like Opal Lee, a retired Texas teacher and activist who’s known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” led those efforts, including an annual 2.5-mile walk to symbolize the two-and-a-half years it took for the news of abolition to reach Texas.

Arriving on the heels of spring, Juneteenth festivities typically involve picnics, with red foods and drinks dominating those spreads. While watermelon and barbecue represent popular choices at many summer soirées, a deeper investigation into Juneteenth reveals food traditions that predate the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

“The color red is believed to represent the bloodshed by enslaved African ancestors,” explains culinary historian and author Adrian E. Miller. “Red drinks as we know them in the U.S. are a nod to two ancestral red drinks from Africa. Bissap is a common drink that features a type of hibiscus that is native to West Africa. Red kola nut tea has kola nuts that are also native to West Africa. And in both cases, whether you’re using the flowers of the hibiscus or the red kola nuts, the process is the same. Get some water, steep it in either the kola nuts or the red flower petals to color it red, and then sweeten it to taste.”

In addition to bissap, hibiscus tea appears across Africa as roselle juice, sobolo, and zobo; in the Caribbean as sorrel; and throughout Latin America as agua de jamaica. With anti-inflammatory properties, antioxidant protection, and other health benefits, hibiscus is a great low-sugar option for Juneteenth celebrations.