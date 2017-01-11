Now There's a Keg/Growler Hybrid You Can Wear Like a Backpack

Sometimes you want the convenience of a growler. Sometimes you need the volume of a pony keg. Now there's a way to get you a ManCan that can do both.
What can't a ManCan do? OK, actually, it only really does one thing -- dispense fresh, cold, and perfectly carbonated draft beer any time, any place. It's like a cross between a Crowler (that's a 32oz aluminum can -- think a growler with a pop-top) and a CamelBak, and it's primed to be this summer's ultimate beer-geek fashion accessory.
It's a pretty simple idea: made from insulated stainless steel and available in two sizes -- 64oz for modest drinkers or 128oz for the extra thirsty -- the ManCan's strength lies in its versatility. Pop it in the fridge and your regular old Kenmore suddenly transforms into a kick-ass kegerator. Strap it to your back and your own body suddenly transforms into a kegerator, but probably won't be as warm. It's also ideal for picnics, camping, cookouts, and anywhere else where drinking draft beer might significantly up the fun factor (meaning everywhere).
In a world where we carry our computers in our pockets, the ManCan is kind of a no-brainer -- so much so that they maaaaybe ran out of brainpower when naming it (ManCan... and the Machismo Kit? Seriously?). But with prices starting at a mere $40 a pop, this sucker might just be worth setting aside those post-1950s feminist values. Plus, you can always slap a sticker over the logo.
Meredith Heil is a staff writer for Thrillist. London, England, South of France, and all points between, they know about her ManCan. Follow her at @mereditto.