Turn Your Old Fruit Into Booze With This New Gadget

The prep time literally takes minutes, and really, all the hard work is done by the machine. You just have to sit back and wait for your smartphone to buzz. The only drawback here is that most ciders take one to two weeks to complete.

Still, during this time the machine just literally sits there like a Crock-Pot, so all you have to do is go ahead and live your (potentially sad and cider-less) life.

Right now, the easiest and quickest way to score an Alchema is to donate $329 to its Kickstarter project: That will land you a machine when they launch in July 2017. That gives you approximately six months to start a collection of old fruit.