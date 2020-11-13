Why Korean Alcohol Is Making an Exciting Comeback

Sit down for a meal at a Korean barbecue restaurant, and chances are you’ll be greeted with a table littered with green-bottled soju that you mindlessly imbibe between bites of banchan and grilled meat. These mass-produced bottles, which is essentially diluted ethanol, are cheap in cost and plentiful at most Korean meals that are often characterized as “flavorless” or “watered-down vodka.” Not to mention, the head-splitting, nausea-inducing hangover the next day leaves you wondering why you ever ordered that sixth bottle.

But this wasn’t always the case—and especially now, many are working hard to change the negative stigma against soju.

The downfall of Korean liquor began when Imperial Japan occupied Korea in 1910 . During this time, they imposed a hefty tax on alcohol and eventually outlawed home-made liquor. Conversely, during the Joseon dynasty—the period before the occupation—one in seven households were producing their own alcohol which birthed roughly 600 variations including those made with pine trees and bamboo stalks. Since only those with licenses were permitted to produce after the occupation, the once-thriving Korean alcohol industry shifted into industrialized monopolies.

The main categories of sool (Korean alcohol) include takju, yakju, cheongju, gwasil-ju, and soju (also known as jeungryu-ju which means spirit). Takju, also known as makgeolli, was once the poor man’s unfiltered, sediment-filled alcohol. Yakju, often misreported as being the same as cheongju, is rice wine made with more than 1% nuruk or Korean yeast. Cheongju is rice wine made with less than 1% koji or Japanese yeast and is most similar to sake. Finally, soju, which is distilled yakju or cheongju, was and still is the most popular of the four categories.

If you’re somewhat interested in Korean alcohol, you will have likely heard of Tokki Soju 토끼소주 , the first American soju brand made with organic sushi-grade glutinous rice, and Makku, the innovative makgeolli in a can. However, there are so many underexposed brands you probably haven’t heard of, from traditional producers that are hundreds of years old to modern day makers that have exponentially formed within the past 10 years.

To get a better sense of some Korea-based sool options, I spoke with Jinho Kim , a certified sommelier and manager at renowned Seoul-based restaurant Mingles. With a desire to showcase the variety of Korean alcohol, Mingles has a special sool pairing menu at their restaurant.

A unanimous favorite of the Mingles’ crew is called Neungi Ju 능이주, a modern-day yakju made from earthy neungi mushrooms. Paired with their samgyetang-inspired Korean chicken dish which is made with ginseng and aromatic truffles, the intensity of the mushroom from the Neungi Ju is further heightened and elevated when sipped between bites of this dish.