All 20 Flavors of LaCroix, Ranked

12. LaCola

Ever take a sip of a fountain Coke and realize the syrup supply ran short 10 customers ago? It's like that, except it's supposed to be that way!

11. Kiwi Watermelon (aka Kiwi Sandía)

Anyone seen the Snapple Lady lately? Is it possible she toned down her fructose levels and started creating flavors for LaCroix behind the scenes? This sure tastes like it.

10. Apricot

Now we're getting to the good stuff! (Not the Best Stuff on Earth, though, gotta hit Snapple for that). Just apricoty enough to get your attention, but not so cloying as to overpower that quinoa bowl you're responsibly enjoying in your cubicle.

9. Tangerine

Just when it seemed LaCroix had done the citrus family an irrevocable wrong with that Orange business, along come Tangerine, which not only redeems it, but also puts a catchy Flaming Lips tune in everyone's head.