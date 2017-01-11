22 Things You Didn't Know About LaCroix

1. It's pronounced "Lah-Croy"

The fake Frenchy name is actually a cross between the St. Croix, a river that runs along Wisconsin's western border, and LaCrosse, the beverage's Wisconsin hometown. But you already knew that, didn’t you?

2. It's got more in common with beer than you might think

The bubbly bev got its start back in 1981 at GE Heileman, a small family-run Wisconsin brewery (though it was always alcohol-free). It was later acquired by a larger national corporation, but it never abandoned its humble mom-and-pop roots.

3. Its parent company, National Beverage Corp., is no small potatoes

According to a trade magazine called Beverage Digest, the national soda powerhouse that purchased LC in 1996 is now the fourth largest in the country. Not bad for a company whose stock symbol is "FIZZ."