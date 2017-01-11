Say Goodbye to Free Booze at Vegas Casinos

If you’re anything like me, 90% of a casino’s appeal is booze -- free booze, that is. High roller or penny slotter, it doesn’t matter. Those blissful comps, however, are about to vanish like Criss Angel’s Lambo.

The LA Times recently reported that big time Vegas casinos Caesars and MGM are experimenting with a cutting-edge tracking system that allows them to gauge just how much every customer is spending. And, in true Big Brother fashion, that information will be used to determine just how many visits from the cocktail waitress each player can receive.

Let me break it down for you. Say you’re perched at your favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer slot machine. You’re ambling along, sliding quarters into the stake-shaped receptacle and nursing a gin and tonic. Normally, you’d be offered a refresher every 20 minutes or so, but once this new technology goes into effect, flagging down a second drink won’t be so easy. And until you switch to a more expensive machine or $15 buy-in blackjack table, you might just have to go thirsty.