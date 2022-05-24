Why Unsung Wine Made Near Rome Is Finally Enjoying a Renaissance

Leading natural wine writer, Alice Feiring, has also recently spotlighted Lazio. In her newsletter, The Feiring Line, she wrote about her travels to the region, its wines, its winemakers, and specifically the grape cesanese.

Campanale also cites cesanese as a must-try grape. It’s a light-to-medium bodied juicy red variety. Cesanese has grown in Lazio since ancient Rome, and in the 12-century, Pope Innocent III called it the “Wine of Kings.” Over the years, it was overshadowed and forgotten, but now it is making a comeback in popularity. While it tastes distinct from any others, Campanale describes it as a juicier syrah, with a touch more savory notes than grenache.

“In Italy, it’s those indigenous grapes that are so special and so exciting to me,” he says. “Not only are those grapes not grown all over the world, but they’re often only grown in the one little town in Italy that they’re originally from. When you taste a wine made from that grape, you’re tasting something that’s truly unique and is an insight into the flavors of that area.”

Because cesanese is very flavorful with good acidity, Campanale recommends drinking it with a red sauce.

“A red sauce can actually clobber a lot of wines, but a red sauce with some meat in it like Amatriciana, which is certainly local to Rome, would be a really good pairing with these wines,” Campanale says. “If it grows together, it goes together.”

If your thirst for new Italian wine to try just won’t let up, Campanale named another up-and-coming region worth your time and money. The wines of Emilia-Romagna are also ones to watch.

“It was really just Lambrusco land,” Campanale says about Emilia-Romagna’s winemaking past. “And for a similar reason [to Lazio], the land wasn’t super expensive. Producers are blending wines from different vintages and doing pet-nats. You can’t really take those risks in a place where the land is super, super expensive.”

To try these wines yourself, Campanale recommends visiting a good retailer. If you live in New York City, Slope Cellars in Brooklyn or Astor Wines in Manhattan (which ships nationwide) are good places to start. An increasing number of Italian wine bars and restaurants are also including them on their wine lists, including Campanale’s own restaurant, Fausto.

And the best part is, as time passes, there are infinite new Italian wines to taste. Even for Campanale.

“The exciting and also challenging part of writing about Italian wine is that it is in a constant state of flux,” he says. “And I’ve been tasting Italian wine on a weekly basis as a wine buyer since 2007. I still learn about new producers and new grapes every day.”