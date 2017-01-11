This LEGO Coffee Maker Is the Device Your Desk Is Missing

While it is just a glorified (but automatic!) instant coffee maker on the inside, it's considerably more fanciful. The actual functionality of the device is pretty damn intricate -- and as someone who could never even complete a basic Moon Command station as an enterprising 10-year-old, I should probably let the actual video speak for itself. To be clear, you don't necessarily need to use Starbucks instant coffee (any instant coffee brand will do), but it just fits the motif.

But one thing to note: You need actual money to use this coffee maker. So if you're going to build one to put on your desk, make sure your co-workers know they need to fork over some coins before all the whimsy and java kick in.