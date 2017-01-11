Actually Useful Things to Do With Empty Beer Cans

Camping stove

The level of DIY difficulty needed here is fairly high. But it's a super-nifty trick that might even get you laid on your next camping trip (I mean, who knows?).

Cut your can in half, and also cut the top off (BE CAREFUL). Then, use your thumbs to put little dents in the bottom half, so the top can slide over it. Now, fill the can with denatured alcohol. Drop a match in that sucker. You have a lil' stove!

Stovetop popcorn maker

Your beer can can make an excellent little popcorn maker in a pinch. Cut a vertically hinged window in your can, near the top, then put a little bit of oil, like olive or canola, into the bottom of the can, stick yer kernels in there, put it on a flame, and place a bowl adjacent to your new machine. Here, check out this GIF of us actually using one. Then, all you have to do is sit back and watch the kernels fly. And make sure your house doesn't burn down.