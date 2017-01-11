Everyone Will Be Drinking Out of Light Bulbs Soon

When Thomas Edison invented the light bulb, he probably knew it would change the world. What he probably didn't know is that his creation would also become the trendiest new way to serve a drink. No, really. Now bars and cafes from Seoul to New York City are serving drinks in actual light bulbs.

All signs point to Southeast Asia as the place to first have the bright idea to transform a light bulb into a drinking vessel. Mark Lee, a co-owner of the popular dessert bar Spot in New York City, says his chef first saw the novelty on a trip. "Our chef travels all over the world and kept seeing the cups on the streets of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Korea," said Lee.