This Vibrant Limoncello Recipe Is Straight Out of a Painting

Most limoncello recipes call for larger lemon peels, and while you can certainly go for this simpler method, Sismondo suggests finely grating zest, as it will be much easier to squeeze it through the top of your bottle. (A one-liter glass bottle that can be stoppered tightly works best for this recipe.) Work tablespoon by tablespoon, pouring just enough vodka to wash down each increment. Stopper the bottle, then place it in a cool, dark place to rest for three weeks.

After three weeks have passed, pour the liquid into a measuring cup using a cheesecloth-lined sieve, add some simple syrup, place the mixture back into your freshly cleaned glass bottle, and store in the freezer.

Sismondo likes to sip the drink on its own after dinner as a palette cleanser, but says there’s a lot of potential for incorporating it into cocktails. “You can use it in a margarita the same way you would use a little bit of Cointreau,” she explains. “Or you could use it to brighten up a Sidecar, French 75, or anything else that plays well with citrus, but be sure to use small quantities. You don’t want it to overpower the drink, because it is really sweet.”

The Italians treat limoncello as a digestif, a tiny drink taken at the end of a meal to stimulate digestion. “I’m skeptical as an Italian myself,” Sismondo jokes. “I think a lot of it is a holdover from 130 years ago when people used to use alcohol more as medicine.” But as the Italians like to say—or maybe it was the Greeks—everything in moderation.