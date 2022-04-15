This Black-Owned Company Is Changing the Narrative on Luxury Wine

The company started 2022 with a bang by welcoming NBA great Chris Paul as an equity partner. La Fête made history in spring 2021 by becoming the first Black and minority-owned business that Constellation Brands (the parent company to Corona, Svedka, and Modelo) ever invested in.

“We certainly have gotten our foot in the door because of these initiatives which we’re so thankful for, but we also don't want to be the only ones,” he muses. “We are working hard to ensure we’re successful so opportunities exist for other brands behind us and that’s a heavy burden.”

Burston is serious about creating a pipeline of diverse talent in the industry. He advocates for the inclusion and recruitment of talent from HBCUs and, since its inception, La Fête has supported organizations that provide travel experiences for marginalized youth, advance racial justice causes, and promote career opportunities for people of color in the beverage industry. Simply put: “My approach is activism from within,” he says.