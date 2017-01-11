Drinking at Disney World Is About to Get a Lot Easier

If you're anything like me, you feel a small pang of chagrin every time you smuggle your flask inside the Magic Kingdom to ensure you can get toasted before you hop inside a tea cup. Because -- let's face it -- if anything is more fun after downing a few drinks, it's riding roller coasters and messing around with 8ft-tall mice.

But unless you are stuck roaming Epcot there isn't much alcohol served inside Disney's confines. But on December 23rd, the Magic Kingdom area of Disney World will introduce alcohol to the menus of four existing restaurants, according to the very comprehensive Disney Food Blog. This effectively quadruples the park's number of outposts that offer booze. Nice.