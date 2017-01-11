Things You Didn't Know About Malbec

The French consider malbec second-class

The terroir, or growing conditions, in France are so different than in Argentina that malbec produces a much different wine. Whereas the wines from Argentina are plush and rich with black fruit flavors, their French counterparts are often leaner and more earthy. After the phylloxera pest epidemic took out most of Europe's original vines in the 1860s, little malbec was replanted, as it was not considered as noble as the other varieties. Tres French.

Its original name was "cot"

Malbec didn't get renamed as such until after it proved successful on the left bank of the Bordeaux region. The man responsible for bringing it over from the right bank was none other than Sieur Malbek, who would probably be very proud these days if he hadn't been dead for a couple hundred years. The name "cot" is still used for many bottlings of French malbec, as well as terribly uncomfortable sleeping arrangements.