Could Marijuana Lounges Be the New Beer Gardens?

If you’re familiar with festival culture, you know cannabis lounges are a long time coming. Cannabis has been intertwined with festivals since Woodstock and well before -- and that’s not to mention the pivotal role that it has played in the development of every genre from jazz to rock 'n' roll.

Yet it’s far more typical to see plumes of smoke and vapor emanating from a packed main stage crowd in the minutes before a show than it is to see enthusiasts relaxing and consuming together at the same place and time; there has never been a dedicated space for patients to take a breather and medicate compliantly.