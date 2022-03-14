Make the Best Masala Chai You’ve Ever Had

Chai is not native to India. The aromatic, spiced tea has become so synonymous with the country but, like a lot of popular “Indian” dishes such as jalebi and samosa, chai is a result of shared and borrowed culinary heritage—an idea influenced by everything from colonization, trade routes and migration on the subcontinent.

Today, India is one of the world’s largest producers of tea and, while a certain kind of wild tea plant is said to have existed in the northeast part of the subcontinent, Burma, Thailand, the Himalayan belt, and Tibet, it was the British who were responsible for chai’s domestication in India. After setting up plantations and exporting tea, the British-led associations wanted tea to become popular for the Indians. During this time, the English tea went from plain and dark, to a milky version, doused in ample sugar and spice.